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    501st Military Intelligence Brigade Validates Readiness During Operation Vigilant Liger 2026

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    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    04.28.2026

    Video by Sgt. Martin Nalls 

    8th Army

    Soldiers of the 501st Military Intelligence Brigade, 3rd Military Intelligence Battalion, Alpha Company, conduct a M17 qualification range with Tactical Combat Casualty Care training during Operation Vigilant Liger 2026 at Pomeroy Range, South Korea, April 29, 2026. Operation Vigilant Liger is a multi-day operation to validate personnel recovery training and procedures and to train rated and non-rated crew members on multiple personnel recovery tactics, techniques, and procedures. The M17 range was one of four training days during the operation to strengthen unit lethality and readiness by reinforcing fundamentals and familiarization, upholding Eighth Army’s commitment to “Fight Tonight,” and remaining prepared for any threat on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Martin Nalls)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 03:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1004780
    VIRIN: 260429-A-HW561-2001
    Filename: DOD_111669536
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: CAMP CASEY, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 501st Military Intelligence Brigade Validates Readiness During Operation Vigilant Liger 2026, by SGT Martin Nalls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    ROK-U.S. Alliance
    Fight Tonight
    Indo Pacific Command
    Lethality and Readiness
    U.S. Army
    Operation Vigilant Liger 26

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