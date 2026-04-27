501st Military Intelligence Brigade Validates Readiness During Operation Vigilant Liger 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004780" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers of the 501st Military Intelligence Brigade, 3rd Military Intelligence Battalion, Alpha Company, conduct a M17 qualification range with Tactical Combat Casualty Care training during Operation Vigilant Liger 2026 at Pomeroy Range, South Korea, April 29, 2026. Operation Vigilant Liger is a multi-day operation to validate personnel recovery training and procedures and to train rated and non-rated crew members on multiple personnel recovery tactics, techniques, and procedures. The M17 range was one of four training days during the operation to strengthen unit lethality and readiness by reinforcing fundamentals and familiarization, upholding Eighth Army’s commitment to “Fight Tonight,” and remaining prepared for any threat on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Martin Nalls)