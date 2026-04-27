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    Radio Around the Region Interview - Inspire, Recruit and Develop

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    TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.23.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marcus Taylor 

    AFN Tokyo

    United States Air Force Brigadier General Jeffrey Nelson, Air Force Accessions Center commander, talks about the importance of service members stationed in the Pacific inspiring, recruiting and developing the next generation of Airmen.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 01:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1004778
    VIRIN: 260424-F-BS430-1001
    Filename: DOD_111669518
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Radio Around the Region Interview - Inspire, Recruit and Develop, by SSgt Marcus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Develop
    Inspire
    Radio around the Region
    Air Force Accessions Center
    Interview
    Recruit

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