United States Air Force Brigadier General Jeffrey Nelson, Air Force Accessions Center commander, talks about the importance of service members stationed in the Pacific inspiring, recruiting and developing the next generation of Airmen.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 01:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1004778
|VIRIN:
|260424-F-BS430-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111669518
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Radio Around the Region Interview - Inspire, Recruit and Develop, by SSgt Marcus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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