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    Coast Guard Paddle Smart ID Sticker - PSA

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    UNITED STATES

    07.22.2022

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Gina Ruoti 

    U.S. Coast Guard PADET Los Angeles

    Paddle craft owners may not realize that the Coast Guard responds to every report of an empty and adrift paddle craft as if a life is in danger. False alarms can divert Coast Guard resources from actual emergencies. This public service announcement highlights the importance of labeling paddle crafts with an "IF FOUND" sticker.

    This PSA was created with members from the Coast Guard Southwest District and the Northwest District, with contributions from Senior Chief Petty Officer Sherri Eng, Petty Officer 1st Class Valerie Higdon, voice-over by Chief Petty Officer William Colclough, and the crew from Coast Guard Station Monterey. (U.S. Coast Guard PSA by Chief Petty Officer Gina Ruoti and Petty Officer 1st Class Paul Krug)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2022
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 00:45
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1004768
    VIRIN: 220722-G-KA150-1001
    Filename: DOD_111669468
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

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    TAGS

    Paddle Smart
    Paddle Craft
    If Found
    Paddle Smart sticker
    paddle safety
    Coast Guard

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