Coast Guard Paddle Smart ID Sticker - PSA

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004768" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Paddle craft owners may not realize that the Coast Guard responds to every report of an empty and adrift paddle craft as if a life is in danger. False alarms can divert Coast Guard resources from actual emergencies. This public service announcement highlights the importance of labeling paddle crafts with an "IF FOUND" sticker.



This PSA was created with members from the Coast Guard Southwest District and the Northwest District, with contributions from Senior Chief Petty Officer Sherri Eng, Petty Officer 1st Class Valerie Higdon, voice-over by Chief Petty Officer William Colclough, and the crew from Coast Guard Station Monterey. (U.S. Coast Guard PSA by Chief Petty Officer Gina Ruoti and Petty Officer 1st Class Paul Krug)