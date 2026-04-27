Coast Guard Paddle Smart ID Sticker - PSA

Paddle craft owners may not realize that the Coast Guard responds to every report of an empty and adrift paddle craft as if a life is in danger. False alarms can divert Coast Guard resources from actual emergencies. This public service announcement highlights the importance of labeling paddle crafts with an "IF FOUND" sticker.
This PSA was created with members from the Coast Guard Southwest District and the Northwest District, with contributions from Senior Chief Petty Officer Sherri Eng, Petty Officer 1st Class Valerie Higdon, voice-over by Chief Petty Officer William Colclough, and the crew from Coast Guard Station Monterey. (U.S. Coast Guard PSA by Chief Petty Officer Gina Ruoti and Petty Officer 1st Class Paul Krug)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 00:45
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1004768
|VIRIN:
|220722-G-KA150-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111669468
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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