El Paso's 2026 'Our Community Salutes Ceremony'

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004763" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 1st Armored Division Band's Brass Sextet performs 'The Throne Room and End Title from 'Star Wars : A New Hope" by John Williams and the London Symphony Orchestra before the 'El Paso's 'Our Community Salutes Ceremony' in El Paso, Texas, Apr. 30, 2026. The 1st Armored Division Band's Brass Sextet performs the Armed Forces Medley during the El Paso's 'Our Community Salutes Ceremony' in El Paso, Texas, Apr. 30, 2026. The 'El Paso Our Community Salutes Ceremony' is an annual enlistee recognition ceremony hosted by the city of El Paso to honor high school seniors who have enlisted in the U.S. Armed Forces and their families. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kyler Hembree, 1st Armored Division Band). (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kyler Hembree, 1st Armored Division Band)