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    El Paso's 2026 'Our Community Salutes Ceremony'

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    EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Video by Sgt. Kyler Hembree 

    1st Armored Division

    The 1st Armored Division Band's Brass Sextet performs 'The Throne Room and End Title from 'Star Wars : A New Hope" by John Williams and the London Symphony Orchestra before the 'El Paso's 'Our Community Salutes Ceremony' in El Paso, Texas, Apr. 30, 2026. The 1st Armored Division Band's Brass Sextet performs the Armed Forces Medley during the El Paso's 'Our Community Salutes Ceremony' in El Paso, Texas, Apr. 30, 2026. The 'El Paso Our Community Salutes Ceremony' is an annual enlistee recognition ceremony hosted by the city of El Paso to honor high school seniors who have enlisted in the U.S. Armed Forces and their families. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kyler Hembree, 1st Armored Division Band). (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kyler Hembree, 1st Armored Division Band)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 00:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1004763
    VIRIN: 260501-A-ES171-3945
    Filename: DOD_111669378
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: EL PASO, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, El Paso's 2026 'Our Community Salutes Ceremony', by SGT Kyler Hembree, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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