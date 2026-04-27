554th Red Horse deploy Reverse Osmosis Water Purification Unit to Saipan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004762" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen assigned to the 554th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineers deploy a Reverse Osmosis Water Purification Unit (ROWPU) at Pau Pau Beach, Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, April 28, 2026. ROWPU was deployed in support of bringing usable water to Saipan residents through a series of filtration processes. All support efforts are conducted in close coordination with local, territorial, and federal partners to ensure a unified and efficient response to Typhoon Sinlaku disaster relief. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Manasseh Demissie)