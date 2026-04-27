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    554th Red Horse deploy Reverse Osmosis Water Purification Unit to Saipan

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    SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    04.29.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Manasseh Demissie 

    36th Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 554th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineers deploy a Reverse Osmosis Water Purification Unit (ROWPU) at Pau Pau Beach, Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, April 28, 2026. ROWPU was deployed in support of bringing usable water to Saipan residents through a series of filtration processes. All support efforts are conducted in close coordination with local, territorial, and federal partners to ensure a unified and efficient response to Typhoon Sinlaku disaster relief. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Manasseh Demissie)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 23:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1004762
    VIRIN: 260428-F-RF692-8167
    Filename: DOD_111669319
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: SAIPAN, MP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 554th Red Horse deploy Reverse Osmosis Water Purification Unit to Saipan, by SrA Manasseh Demissie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    typhoon
    Reverse Osmosis Water Purification Unit (ROWPU)
    TyphoonSinlaku

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