554th Red Horse deploy Reverse Osmosis Water Purification Unit to Saipan

Airmen assigned to the 554th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineers deploy a Reverse Osmosis Water Purification Unit (ROWPU) at Pau Pau Beach, Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, April 28, 2026. ROWPU was deployed in support of bringing usable water to Saipan residents through a series of filtration processes. All support efforts are conducted in close coordination with local, territorial, and federal partners to ensure a unified and efficient response to Typhoon Sinlaku disaster relief. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Manasseh Demissie)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 23:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1004762
|VIRIN:
|260428-F-RF692-8167
|Filename:
|DOD_111669319
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|SAIPAN, MP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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