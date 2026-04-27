1SIG BDE Signal Month:1st Signal Brigade Soldiers complete Norwegian Foot March at Camp Humphreys.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004761" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldier participates in the Norwegian Foot March at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Apr. 30, 2026. The Norwegian Foot March is an 18.6-mile (30-kilometer) endurance event in which participants complete a timed ruck march while carrying a weighted pack, testing their physical stamina and resilience. Soldiers who meet the required standards earn the Norwegian Armed Forces skill badge. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. SungYun Byun)