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    1SIG BDE Signal Month:1st Signal Brigade Soldiers complete Norwegian Foot March at Camp Humphreys.

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    PYEONGTAEK, SOUTH KOREA

    04.29.2026

    Video by Pfc. SungYun Byun 

    1st Signal Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldier participates in the Norwegian Foot March at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Apr. 30, 2026. The Norwegian Foot March is an 18.6-mile (30-kilometer) endurance event in which participants complete a timed ruck march while carrying a weighted pack, testing their physical stamina and resilience. Soldiers who meet the required standards earn the Norwegian Armed Forces skill badge. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. SungYun Byun)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 00:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004761
    VIRIN: 260430-A-DG852-7799
    Filename: DOD_111669284
    Length: 00:04:08
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, KR

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    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 1SIG BDE Signal Month:1st Signal Brigade Soldiers complete Norwegian Foot March at Camp Humphreys., by PFC SungYun Byun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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