U.S. Army Soldier participates in the Norwegian Foot March at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Apr. 30, 2026. The Norwegian Foot March is an 18.6-mile (30-kilometer) endurance event in which participants complete a timed ruck march while carrying a weighted pack, testing their physical stamina and resilience. Soldiers who meet the required standards earn the Norwegian Armed Forces skill badge. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. SungYun Byun)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 00:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004761
|VIRIN:
|260430-A-DG852-7799
|Filename:
|DOD_111669284
|Length:
|00:04:08
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1SIG BDE Signal Month:1st Signal Brigade Soldiers complete Norwegian Foot March at Camp Humphreys., by PFC SungYun Byun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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