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    Friendship Day 26 Teaser

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    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    04.29.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Maikeyla Reyes 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines, Sailors, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members, and civilians have participated in Friendship Day over the years at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. Since 1973, MCAS Iwakuni has held a Friendship Day open house to foster positive relationships between the air station and its Japanese hosts, offering a culturally enriching experience that displays the mutual support the U.S. and Japan share. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Maikeyla Reyes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 21:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1004756
    VIRIN: 260430-M-MR025-1001
    Filename: DOD_111669166
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

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    This work, Friendship Day 26 Teaser, by LCpl Maikeyla Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Aircrafts
    JMSDF
    Iwakuni
    Friendship Day
    Teaser
    Community

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