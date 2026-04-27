Friendship Day 26 Teaser

U.S. Marines, Sailors, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members, and civilians have participated in Friendship Day over the years at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. Since 1973, MCAS Iwakuni has held a Friendship Day open house to foster positive relationships between the air station and its Japanese hosts, offering a culturally enriching experience that displays the mutual support the U.S. and Japan share. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Maikeyla Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 21:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1004756
|VIRIN:
|260430-M-MR025-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111669166
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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