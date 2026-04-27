2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Sustains Readiness Across the Korean Peninsula

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, conduct training and daily operations across the Korean Peninsula. Their efforts strengthen the ROK-U.S. Alliance and reinforce combined readiness alongside allied partners. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. GeonWoo Park)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 20:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004752
|VIRIN:
|260501-O-A1109-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111669093
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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