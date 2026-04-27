Red Flag 26-1: E3 Sentry

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004747" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

As Red Flag 26-1 kicks off with a majority of fighters conducting exercises at Eielson Air Force Base, crews from the 960th, 961st, and 962nd airborne air control squadrons provide critical support with the E3 Sentry at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, April 23, 2026. The E-3 can detect, identify and track airborne systems far from the boundaries of the US. The crew can respond quickly and effectively to a crisis and support worldwide military deployment operations.