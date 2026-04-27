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    Red Flag 26-1: E3 Sentry

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    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Courtesy Video

    AFN Kunsan

    As Red Flag 26-1 kicks off with a majority of fighters conducting exercises at Eielson Air Force Base, crews from the 960th, 961st, and 962nd airborne air control squadrons provide critical support with the E3 Sentry at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, April 23, 2026. The E-3 can detect, identify and track airborne systems far from the boundaries of the US. The crew can respond quickly and effectively to a crisis and support worldwide military deployment operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 20:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004747
    VIRIN: 260423-F-S0714-1001
    Filename: DOD_111669047
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    TAGS

    Red Flag
    E-3 Sentry
    RED FLAG Alaska

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