Red Flag 26-1: E3 Sentry

As Red Flag 26-1 kicks off with a majority of fighters conducting exercises at Eielson Air Force Base, crews from the 960th, 961st, and 962nd airborne air control squadrons provide critical support with the E3 Sentry at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, April 23, 2026. The E-3 can detect, identify and track airborne systems far from the boundaries of the US. The crew can respond quickly and effectively to a crisis and support worldwide military deployment operations.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 20:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004747
|VIRIN:
|260423-F-S0714-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111669047
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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