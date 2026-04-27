(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Modern Day Marine 2026 - Closing Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Andra Marton-Salgado, Lance Cpl. Kiara Rawls and Lance Cpl. Elisa Ruiz

    Communication Directorate             

    The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, Mr. Charles G. Chiarotti, President and CEO of the Marine Corps Association, Mr. TJ Morgan, CEO, Marine Corps League, and Brig. Gen. Matthew Tracy, President of Marine Corps University, conduct the closing ceremony for Modern Day Marine 2026 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C., April 30, 2026. Modern Day Marine is an annual event that allows the service to showcase modernization efforts, explore innovation solutions and discuss future operational challenges. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elisa Ruiz, Lance Cpl. Kiara Rawls and Lance Cpl. Andra Marton-Salgado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 19:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004743
    VIRIN: 260430-M-FR914-7201
    Filename: DOD_111668905
    Length: 00:13:06
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Modern Day Marine 2026 - Closing Ceremony, by LCpl Andra Marton-Salgado, LCpl Kiara Rawls and LCpl Elisa Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TECOM
    USMCNews
    Force Design 2030
    CMC
    MDM2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video