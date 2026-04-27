Modern Day Marine 2026 - Closing Ceremony

The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, Mr. Charles G. Chiarotti, President and CEO of the Marine Corps Association, Mr. TJ Morgan, CEO, Marine Corps League, and Brig. Gen. Matthew Tracy, President of Marine Corps University, conduct the closing ceremony for Modern Day Marine 2026 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C., April 30, 2026. Modern Day Marine is an annual event that allows the service to showcase modernization efforts, explore innovation solutions and discuss future operational challenges. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elisa Ruiz, Lance Cpl. Kiara Rawls and Lance Cpl. Andra Marton-Salgado)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 19:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004743
|VIRIN:
|260430-M-FR914-7201
|Filename:
|DOD_111668905
|Length:
|00:13:06
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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