Modern Day Marine 2026 - Closing Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004743" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, Mr. Charles G. Chiarotti, President and CEO of the Marine Corps Association, Mr. TJ Morgan, CEO, Marine Corps League, and Brig. Gen. Matthew Tracy, President of Marine Corps University, conduct the closing ceremony for Modern Day Marine 2026 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C., April 30, 2026. Modern Day Marine is an annual event that allows the service to showcase modernization efforts, explore innovation solutions and discuss future operational challenges. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elisa Ruiz, Lance Cpl. Kiara Rawls and Lance Cpl. Andra Marton-Salgado)