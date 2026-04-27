U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Eric E. Austin, Commanding General, Marine Corps Combat Development Command, Deputy Commandant, Combat Development & Integration, Brig. Gen. David C. Walsh, Deputy Director, Portfolio Acquisition Executive — Marine Corps, Brig. Gen. Tamara L. Campbell, Commander, Marine Corps Systems Command, SES Steven Bowdren, Executive Deputy Director, Portfolio Acquisition Executive - Marine Corps, give their remarks during “Portfolio Acquisition Executive – Marine Corps” Modern Day Marine 2026, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C., April 30, 2025. This three-day event brings together representatives from the military, industry, and government to collaborate in shaping the future of the Corps. Modern Day Marine is an annual event that allows the service to showcase modernization efforts, explore innovation solutions and discuss future operational challenges. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kiara Rawls, Lance Cpl. Elisa Ruiz, and Lance Cpl. Andra Marton-Salgado)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 19:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004741
|VIRIN:
|260430-M-FR914-5026
|Filename:
|DOD_111668899
|Length:
|00:46:16
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
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|0
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This work, Modern Day Marine 2026 - Ground Systems Enterprise (GSE) Senior Leader Summit: Forging the Future Force for the Next 250 Years, by LCpl Andra Marton-Salgado, LCpl Kiara Rawls and LCpl Elisa Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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