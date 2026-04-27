The state of Arizona celebrates the grand opening of the Tucson Readiness Center with a ribbon cutting ceremony April 29, 2026 in Tucson, Ariz.
This project represents the first military construction (MILCON) undertaking for the Arizona Army National Guard since the completion of the Rabjohn Readiness Center in January 2014.
Readiness centers provide soldiers a base to train and mobilize from, maintain vehicles and equipment, provide immediate homeland response, support communities during state emergencies, and take care of soldiers’ families during deployments.
(U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap, released)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 19:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004739
|VIRIN:
|260429-Z-AY325-3004
|Filename:
|DOD_111668896
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|TUCSON, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tucson Readiness Center Grand Opening B-Roll, by SFC Jacob Dunlap, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.