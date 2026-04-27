Tucson Readiness Center Grand Opening Interview - Staff Sgt. Richardmichael Smith

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Richardmichael Smith, a unit supply sergeant with the 2220th Transportation Company, speaks about the Tucson Readiness Center during the readiness center's grand opening April 29, 2026 in Tucson, Ariz.
This project represents the first military construction (MILCON) undertaking for the Arizona Army National Guard since the completion of the Rabjohn Readiness Center in January 2014.
Readiness centers provide soldiers a base to train and mobilize from, maintain vehicles and equipment, provide immediate homeland response, support communities during state emergencies, and take care of soldiers’ families during deployments.
(U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap, released)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 19:02
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1004738
|VIRIN:
|260429-Z-AY325-3003
|Filename:
|DOD_111668895
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|TUCSON, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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