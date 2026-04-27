Tucson Readiness Center Grand Opening Interview - Staff Sgt. Richardmichael Smith

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004738" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Richardmichael Smith, a unit supply sergeant with the 2220th Transportation Company, speaks about the Tucson Readiness Center during the readiness center's grand opening April 29, 2026 in Tucson, Ariz.

This project represents the first military construction (MILCON) undertaking for the Arizona Army National Guard since the completion of the Rabjohn Readiness Center in January 2014.

Readiness centers provide soldiers a base to train and mobilize from, maintain vehicles and equipment, provide immediate homeland response, support communities during state emergencies, and take care of soldiers’ families during deployments.

(U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap, released)