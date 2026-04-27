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    Tucson Readiness Center Grand Opening Interview - Spc. Johnathan Stacy

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    TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap 

    198th Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Spc. Johnathan Stacy, a motor transport operator with the 2220th Transportation Company, speaks about the Tucson Readiness Center during the readiness center's grand opening April 29, 2026 in Tucson, Ariz.
    This project represents the first military construction (MILCON) undertaking for the Arizona Army National Guard since the completion of the Rabjohn Readiness Center in January 2014.
    Readiness centers provide soldiers a base to train and mobilize from, maintain vehicles and equipment, provide immediate homeland response, support communities during state emergencies, and take care of soldiers’ families during deployments.
    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap, released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 19:02
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1004737
    VIRIN: 260429-Z-AY325-3002
    Filename: DOD_111668893
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: TUCSON, ARIZONA, US

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    This work, Tucson Readiness Center Grand Opening Interview - Spc. Johnathan Stacy, by SFC Jacob Dunlap, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Arizona Air National Guard
    readiness
    AZNG
    community impact
    AZDEMA

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