(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Modern Day Marine 2026 - Next-Gen Combined Arms: Integrating Information Effects into Modern Operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Aiyana Bridges 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Navy Adm. Daryl L. Caudle, Chief of Naval Operations, Lt. Gen. Eric E. Austin, Commanding General, Marine Corps Combat Development Command, Deputy Commandant, Combat Development & Integration, Maj. Gen. David C. Walsh, Deputy Director, Portfolio Acquisition Executive — Marine Corps, Brig. Gen. Tamara L. Campbell, Commander, Marine Corps Systems Command, SES Steven Bowdren, Executive Deputy Director, Portfolio Acquisition Executive - Marine Corps, give their remarks during “State of the United States Navy” panel at Modern Day Marine 2026, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C., April 30, 2025. This three-day event brings together representatives from the military, industry, and government to collaborate in shaping the future of the Corps. Modern Day Marine is an annual event that allows the service to showcase modernization efforts, explore innovation solutions and discuss future operational challenges. (U.S. Marine Corps video byStaff Sgt. Joshua Smith, Lance Cpl. Ruiz, Lance Cpl. Chhetri, Lance Cpl. Matthew McDonnell and Lance Cpl. Aiyana Bridges)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 19:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004733
    VIRIN: 260430-M-M0231-1037
    Filename: DOD_111668862
    Length: 00:55:32
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Modern Day Marine 2026 - Next-Gen Combined Arms: Integrating Information Effects into Modern Operations, by LCpl Aiyana Bridges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TECOM
    MDM
    MDM2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video