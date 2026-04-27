Modern Day Marine 2026 - Next-Gen Combined Arms: Integrating Information Effects into Modern Operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004733" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Navy Adm. Daryl L. Caudle, Chief of Naval Operations, Lt. Gen. Eric E. Austin, Commanding General, Marine Corps Combat Development Command, Deputy Commandant, Combat Development & Integration, Maj. Gen. David C. Walsh, Deputy Director, Portfolio Acquisition Executive — Marine Corps, Brig. Gen. Tamara L. Campbell, Commander, Marine Corps Systems Command, SES Steven Bowdren, Executive Deputy Director, Portfolio Acquisition Executive - Marine Corps, give their remarks during “State of the United States Navy” panel at Modern Day Marine 2026, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C., April 30, 2025. This three-day event brings together representatives from the military, industry, and government to collaborate in shaping the future of the Corps. Modern Day Marine is an annual event that allows the service to showcase modernization efforts, explore innovation solutions and discuss future operational challenges. (U.S. Marine Corps video byStaff Sgt. Joshua Smith, Lance Cpl. Ruiz, Lance Cpl. Chhetri, Lance Cpl. Matthew McDonnell and Lance Cpl. Aiyana Bridges)