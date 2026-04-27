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    Kodiak SAREX 2026

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    KODIAK, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Ransom 

    U.S. Coast Guard Arctic

    U.S. Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrews, assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak, and Kodiak Island Search and Rescue volunteer members conduct search and rescue hoist exercises as a part of SAREX 1-26 at Kodiak, Alaska, Feb. 9-12, 2026. Kodiak SAREX 2026 is a multi-day, joint-training exercise focused on strengthening collective response to incidents by deepening interoperability with federal, state, local, and allied partners. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Ransom)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 18:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1004732
    VIRIN: 260430-G-MQ824-1001
    Filename: DOD_111668849
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: KODIAK, ALASKA, US
    Hometown: COAST GUARD AIR STATION KODIAK, ALASKA, US
    Hometown: KODIAK, ALASKA, US

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    TAGS

    Kodiak
    MH-60 Jayhawk
    Air Station
    U.S. Coast Guard
    Cordon and search
    SAREX 2026

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