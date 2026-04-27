U.S. Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrews, assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak, and Kodiak Island Search and Rescue volunteer members conduct search and rescue hoist exercises as a part of SAREX 1-26 at Kodiak, Alaska, Feb. 9-12, 2026. Kodiak SAREX 2026 is a multi-day, joint-training exercise focused on strengthening collective response to incidents by deepening interoperability with federal, state, local, and allied partners. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Ransom)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 18:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1004732
|VIRIN:
|260430-G-MQ824-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111668849
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|KODIAK, ALASKA, US
|Hometown:
|COAST GUARD AIR STATION KODIAK, ALASKA, US
|Hometown:
|KODIAK, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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