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    Allied and Partner Forces Conduct Cold Load Training at Schofield Barracks

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    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Video by Spc. Jaidyn Moore 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Multinational Soldiers from across the Indo-Pacific region conduct Cold Load Training during the Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, April 29, 2026. Cold load training with a CH-47 Chinook helicopter challenges teams to rapidly stage and secure equipment for sling-load operations, reinforcing precision, communication, and safety under time-constrained, high-pressure conditions. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jaidyn Moore)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 18:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004731
    VIRIN: 260429-A-YI872-6963
    Filename: DOD_111668847
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: HAWAII, US

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    This work, Allied and Partner Forces Conduct Cold Load Training at Schofield Barracks, by SPC Jaidyn Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Hawaii
    U.S. Army
    Chinook
    PLFTRC

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