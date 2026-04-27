Multinational Soldiers from across the Indo-Pacific region conduct Cold Load Training during the Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, April 29, 2026. Cold load training with a CH-47 Chinook helicopter challenges teams to rapidly stage and secure equipment for sling-load operations, reinforcing precision, communication, and safety under time-constrained, high-pressure conditions. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jaidyn Moore)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 18:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004731
|VIRIN:
|260429-A-YI872-6963
|Filename:
|DOD_111668847
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Allied and Partner Forces Conduct Cold Load Training at Schofield Barracks, by SPC Jaidyn Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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