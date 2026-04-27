2d Weather Squadron monitors at Holloman Solar Observatory

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. James Potters, 2d Weather Squadron Detachment 4 noncommissioned officer in charge of Solar Observing Optical Network centralized repair activity, discusses the effectiveness and contributions of the Holloman Solar Observatory at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Feb 9, 2026. The detachment supports operational readiness by monitoring solar patterns that may impact military communications, navigation and other systems. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 17:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1004724
|VIRIN:
|260417-F-TL923-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111668773
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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