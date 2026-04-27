2d Weather Squadron monitors at Holloman Solar Observatory

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004724" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. James Potters, 2d Weather Squadron Detachment 4 noncommissioned officer in charge of Solar Observing Optical Network centralized repair activity, discusses the effectiveness and contributions of the Holloman Solar Observatory at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Feb 9, 2026. The detachment supports operational readiness by monitoring solar patterns that may impact military communications, navigation and other systems. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)