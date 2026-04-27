Senior Leaders Discuss PAE Marine Corps at Modern Day Marine Condensed Version

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004720" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Eric E. Austin, the commanding general of Marine Corps Combat Development Command and deputy commandant for Combat Development and Integration, Portfolio Acquisition Executive, Marine Corps, Stephen J. Bowdren, executive director, Portfolio Acquisition Executive Marine Corps and Maj. Gen. David C. Walsh, Deputy Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Aviation, discuss Portfolio Acquisition Executive Marine Corps during Modern Day Marine at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington D.C., April 30, 2026. Modern Day Marine is the largest military equipment, systems, and technology exposition exclusively focusing on the needs of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Michael Bartman)