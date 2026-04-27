Senior Leaders Discuss PAE Marine Corps at Modern Day Marine

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Eric E. Austin, the commanding general of Marine Corps Combat Development Command and deputy commandant for Combat Development and Integration, Portfolio Acquisition Executive, Marine Corps, Stephen J. Bowdren, executive director, Portfolio Acquisition Executive Marine Corps and Maj. Gen. David C. Walsh, Deputy Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Aviation, discuss Portfolio Acquisition Executive Marine Corps during Modern Day Marine at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington D.C., April 30, 2026. Modern Day Marine is the largest military equipment, systems, and technology exposition exclusively focusing on the needs of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Michael Bartman)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 17:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1004719
|VIRIN:
|260430-M-AV203-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111668730
|Length:
|00:45:33
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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