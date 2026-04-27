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    Senior Leaders Discuss PAE Marine Corps at Modern Day Marine

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    UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Video by Cpl. Michael Bartman 

    Marine Corps Combat Development and Integration

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Eric E. Austin, the commanding general of Marine Corps Combat Development Command and deputy commandant for Combat Development and Integration, Portfolio Acquisition Executive, Marine Corps, Stephen J. Bowdren, executive director, Portfolio Acquisition Executive Marine Corps and Maj. Gen. David C. Walsh, Deputy Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Aviation, discuss Portfolio Acquisition Executive Marine Corps during Modern Day Marine at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington D.C., April 30, 2026. Modern Day Marine is the largest military equipment, systems, and technology exposition exclusively focusing on the needs of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Michael Bartman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 17:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1004719
    VIRIN: 260430-M-AV203-1002
    Filename: DOD_111668730
    Length: 00:45:33
    Location: US

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    This work, Senior Leaders Discuss PAE Marine Corps at Modern Day Marine, by Cpl Michael Bartman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Lt Gen Austin
    PAE
    Syscom
    CD&I
    Modern Day Marine
    USMC

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