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    2d Cavalry Regiment departs to Poland and Lithuania in support of Sword 26

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    GERMANY

    04.29.2026

    Video by Sgt. Jehu Martinez 

    2d Cavalry Regiment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2d Cavalry Regiment depart on a tactical road march to Poland and Lithuania during exercise Sword 26 from Vilseck, Germany, April 27, 2026. From April 27 to May 31, 2026 U.S. and Allied forces will exercise NATO’s Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative, demonstrating NATO’s ability to fight and win on the modern battlefield. Nearly 15,000 troops from eleven nations will train across the High North, Baltic region, and Poland, executing rapid maneuvers, air defense, counter-drone operations, and cyber defense to validate NATO’s regional defense plans in real time. This series of linked exercises, including Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response, turns investment into capability. Soldiers integrate unmanned systems, AI-enabled command and control, and live data networks to move faster, decide faster, and fight more effectively across all domains. Sword 26 demonstrates how U.S. Army Europe and Africa drives transformation at scale while strengthening deterrence. Together with our Allies, we are building a unified, lethal force ready to defend NATO territory and respond to any threat. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jehu Martinez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 17:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1004718
    VIRIN: 260429-A-JB238-7883
    Filename: DOD_111668662
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: DE

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    TAGS

    2D Cavalry Regiment
    VCORPS
    SaberStrike
    StrongerTogether
    Sword26

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