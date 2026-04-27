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    Holloman hosts Month of the Military Child Clap-In

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    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop 

    49th Wing

    Team Holloman and Holloman Elementary School employees celebrate the Month of the Military child with a clap-in ceremony at Holloman Elementary School on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 24, 2026. The Month of the Military Child celebrates the adaptability, resilience and the sacrifices children of service members make while growing up in the military environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 16:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1004717
    VIRIN: 260424-F-AS732-1001
    Filename: DOD_111668604
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

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    This work, Holloman hosts Month of the Military Child Clap-In, by A1C Ryan Witkop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Holloman Air Force Base
    Elemantry School
    Military families
    Month of the Military Child

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