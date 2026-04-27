Holloman hosts Month of the Military Child Clap-In

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004717" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Team Holloman and Holloman Elementary School employees celebrate the Month of the Military child with a clap-in ceremony at Holloman Elementary School on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 24, 2026. The Month of the Military Child celebrates the adaptability, resilience and the sacrifices children of service members make while growing up in the military environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop)