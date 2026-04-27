Team Holloman and Holloman Elementary School employees celebrate the Month of the Military child with a clap-in ceremony at Holloman Elementary School on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 24, 2026. The Month of the Military Child celebrates the adaptability, resilience and the sacrifices children of service members make while growing up in the military environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 16:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1004717
|VIRIN:
|260424-F-AS732-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111668604
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Holloman hosts Month of the Military Child Clap-In, by A1C Ryan Witkop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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