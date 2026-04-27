B-Roll Bambi Bucket Training April 2026

Soldiers with Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment, Garrison Support Command, Vermont National Guard, perform training with a "Bambi Bucket" at Ethan Allen Firing Range in Jericho, Vt., April 29, 2026. The training allows crews to fill the bucket with water for use supporting fire fighting efforts.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 16:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004715
|VIRIN:
|260429-Z-HV364-1011
|Filename:
|DOD_111668586
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|JERICHO, VERMONT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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