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    B-Roll Bambi Bucket Training April 2026

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    JERICHO, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Video by Marcus Tracy 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    Soldiers with Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment, Garrison Support Command, Vermont National Guard, perform training with a "Bambi Bucket" at Ethan Allen Firing Range in Jericho, Vt., April 29, 2026. The training allows crews to fill the bucket with water for use supporting fire fighting efforts.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 16:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004715
    VIRIN: 260429-Z-HV364-1011
    Filename: DOD_111668586
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: JERICHO, VERMONT, US

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    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, B-Roll Bambi Bucket Training April 2026, by Marcus Tracy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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