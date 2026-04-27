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    260430_TSAPrecheck20TakeOff_SummerTravel

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    SPRINGFIELD, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Video by Bruce Milton 

    Transportation Security Administration

    Interview with Denyse Wells, Program Manager for TSA Precheck, about the new $20 TakeOff promotion and summer travel.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 17:07
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1004714
    VIRIN: 260430-O-KA872-5940
    Filename: DOD_111668581
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 260430_TSAPrecheck20TakeOff_SummerTravel, by Bruce Milton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    summer travel
    tsa

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