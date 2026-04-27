Interview with Denyse Wells, Program Manager for TSA Precheck, about the new $20 TakeOff promotion and summer travel.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 17:07
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1004714
|VIRIN:
|260430-O-KA872-5940
|Filename:
|DOD_111668581
|Length:
|00:03:34
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 260430_TSAPrecheck20TakeOff_SummerTravel, by Bruce Milton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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