As the U.S. Air Force reintroduces the Warrant Officer Corps to its ranks, Chief Warrant Officer 2 William Reid is making history at Dyess AFB. Serving as a technical advisor for the 7th Communications Squadron, CW2 Reid is currently the only Air Force chief warrant officer on the installation. The strategic reintroduction of the Warrant Officer career path aims to address critical operational needs by preserving highly perishable technical skills. In his role, CW2 Reid bridges the gap between enlisted personnel and commissioned officers, providing the deep technical expertise and mentorship necessary to keep the 7th CS at the forefront of mission readiness and innovation. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Caleb Schellenberg)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 16:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1004712
|VIRIN:
|260428-F-GA355-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_111668552
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Dyess welcomes first Air Force chief warrant officer in decades, by A1C Caleb Schellenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.