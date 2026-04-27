Dyess welcomes first Air Force chief warrant officer in decades

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004712" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

As the U.S. Air Force reintroduces the Warrant Officer Corps to its ranks, Chief Warrant Officer 2 William Reid is making history at Dyess AFB. Serving as a technical advisor for the 7th Communications Squadron, CW2 Reid is currently the only Air Force chief warrant officer on the installation. The strategic reintroduction of the Warrant Officer career path aims to address critical operational needs by preserving highly perishable technical skills. In his role, CW2 Reid bridges the gap between enlisted personnel and commissioned officers, providing the deep technical expertise and mentorship necessary to keep the 7th CS at the forefront of mission readiness and innovation. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Caleb Schellenberg)