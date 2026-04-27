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Today American Airlines executives, U.S. Department of Transportation Undersecretary for Policy Ryan McCormack, Venezuelan Ambassador to the U.S. Felix Plasencia, Miami-Dade County officials, and representatives from the U.S. Department of State joined for a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the first commercial flight from the United States to Venezuela in seven years.

Under the leadership of President Trump this American Airlines flight (operated by Envoy Air) will fly daily between Miami International Airport and Simón Bolívar International Airport.



Juan Carlos Liscano American Airlines’ Vice President for Miami, the Caribbean and Latin America

Nate Gatten American Airlines Executive Vice President

Daniella Levine Cava Mayor of Miami-Dade County

Felix Plasencia Venezuelan Ambassador to the U.S.

Natalia Molano U.S. State Department Spokesperson

Ryan McCormack U.S. Department of Transportation Undersecretary for Policy