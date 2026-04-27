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    Ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the first commercial flight from the United States to Venezuela in seven years

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    MIAMI, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Video by Mark CHURMS 

    U.S. Department of State           

    Today American Airlines executives, U.S. Department of Transportation Undersecretary for Policy Ryan McCormack, Venezuelan Ambassador to the U.S. Felix Plasencia, Miami-Dade County officials, and representatives from the U.S. Department of State joined for a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the first commercial flight from the United States to Venezuela in seven years.
    Under the leadership of President Trump this American Airlines flight (operated by Envoy Air) will fly daily between Miami International Airport and Simón Bolívar International Airport.

    Juan Carlos Liscano American Airlines’ Vice President for Miami, the Caribbean and Latin America
    Nate Gatten American Airlines Executive Vice President
    Daniella Levine Cava Mayor of Miami-Dade County
    Felix Plasencia Venezuelan Ambassador to the U.S.
    Natalia Molano U.S. State Department Spokesperson
    Ryan McCormack U.S. Department of Transportation Undersecretary for Policy

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 11:30
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1004653
    VIRIN: 260430-O-NU539-4738
    Filename: DOD_111667214
    Length: 00:27:28
    Location: MIAMI, US

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    TAGS

    Miami
    Venezuela
    State Department
    Miami International Airport
    Venezuelan
    ribbon cutting

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