Air Force Leaders Testify on FY27 Budget Request

Air Force Secretary Troy Meink, Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach, Air Force chief of staff, and Space Force Gen. B. Chance Saltzman, chief of space operations, testify on the fiscal year 2027 Department of the Air Force budget request during a House Appropriations Committee defense subcommittee hearing in Washington, April 30, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 10:57
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1004648
|Filename:
|DOD_111667085
|Length:
|00:49:42
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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