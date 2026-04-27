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    Air Force Leaders Testify on FY27 Budget Request

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    UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Courtesy Video

    War.gov         

    Air Force Secretary Troy Meink, Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach, Air Force chief of staff, and Space Force Gen. B. Chance Saltzman, chief of space operations, testify on the fiscal year 2027 Department of the Air Force budget request during a House Appropriations Committee defense subcommittee hearing in Washington, April 30, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 10:57
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1004648
    Filename: DOD_111667085
    Length: 00:49:42
    Location: US

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