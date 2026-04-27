B-roll package from the Lock and Dam 7 open house in La Crescent, Minnesota, Sept. 21, 2024. USACE video by Liz Stoeckmann.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 10:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004647
|VIRIN:
|240921-A-AP582-7376
|Filename:
|DOD_111667058
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|LA CRESCENT, MINNESOTA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-roll at the Lock and Dam 7 open house, by Elizabeth Stoeckmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.