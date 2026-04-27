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    B-roll at the Lock and Dam 7 open house

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    LA CRESCENT, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2024

    Video by Elizabeth Stoeckmann 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    B-roll package from the Lock and Dam 7 open house in La Crescent, Minnesota, Sept. 21, 2024. USACE video by Liz Stoeckmann.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2024
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 10:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004647
    VIRIN: 240921-A-AP582-7376
    Filename: DOD_111667058
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: LA CRESCENT, MINNESOTA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll at the Lock and Dam 7 open house, by Elizabeth Stoeckmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    navigation, lock and dam, St. Paul District, Mississippi Valley Division, USACE, Mississippi River

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