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    Navigation B-roll package at Lock and Dam 7

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    LA CRESCENT, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2026

    Video by Melanie Peterson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    B-roll package of Lock and Dam 7, in La Crescent, Minnesota, April 28 and 29, 2026. USACE video by Melanie Peterson.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 10:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004646
    VIRIN: 260428-A-AB038-3379
    Filename: DOD_111667022
    Length: 00:04:46
    Location: LA CRESCENT, MINNESOTA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navigation B-roll package at Lock and Dam 7, by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    navigation, lock and dam, St. Paul District, Mississippi Valley Division, USACE, Mississippi River

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