Navigation B-roll package at Lock and Dam 7

B-roll package of Lock and Dam 7, in La Crescent, Minnesota, April 28 and 29, 2026. USACE video by Melanie Peterson.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 10:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004646
|VIRIN:
|260428-A-AB038-3379
|Filename:
|DOD_111667022
|Length:
|00:04:46
|Location:
|LA CRESCENT, MINNESOTA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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