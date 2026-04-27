The grit and determination on display at the Best Warrior Competition at Fort McClellan reached a fever pitch during the grueling 12-mile ruck march. Carrying a standard 35-pound dry rucksack—plus water and equipment—competitors pushed through the rugged Alabama terrain to beat the clock and their peers. This wasn't just a test of cardiovascular endurance; it was a demonstration of the "Soldier-First" mentality required of our contracting professionals. The sight of NCOs and Soldiers crossing the finish line in the Alabama heat and humidity, exhausted but unbroken, served as a powerful reminder that while we manage billions in contracts, our foundation remains rooted in tactical excellence and physical toughness.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 10:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1004645
|VIRIN:
|260324-O-HP256-2705
|Filename:
|DOD_111667004
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|FORT MCCLELLAN, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ACC Soldiers endure 12-Mile Ruck March in 2026 ACC Best Warrior Competition, by Kassandra Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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