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    ACC Soldiers endure 12-Mile Ruck March in 2026 ACC Best Warrior Competition

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    FORT MCCLELLAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2026

    Video by Kassandra Burks 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    The grit and determination on display at the Best Warrior Competition at Fort McClellan reached a fever pitch during the grueling 12-mile ruck march. Carrying a standard 35-pound dry rucksack—plus water and equipment—competitors pushed through the rugged Alabama terrain to beat the clock and their peers. This wasn't just a test of cardiovascular endurance; it was a demonstration of the "Soldier-First" mentality required of our contracting professionals. The sight of NCOs and Soldiers crossing the finish line in the Alabama heat and humidity, exhausted but unbroken, served as a powerful reminder that while we manage billions in contracts, our foundation remains rooted in tactical excellence and physical toughness.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 10:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1004645
    VIRIN: 260324-O-HP256-2705
    Filename: DOD_111667004
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: FORT MCCLELLAN, ALABAMA, US

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    This work, ACC Soldiers endure 12-Mile Ruck March in 2026 ACC Best Warrior Competition, by Kassandra Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Best Warrior
    ArmyContractingCommand
    StrongSergeants
    Beallyoucanbe
    Wineveryday
    accbwc2026

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