ACC Soldiers endure 12-Mile Ruck March in 2026 ACC Best Warrior Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004645" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The grit and determination on display at the Best Warrior Competition at Fort McClellan reached a fever pitch during the grueling 12-mile ruck march. Carrying a standard 35-pound dry rucksack—plus water and equipment—competitors pushed through the rugged Alabama terrain to beat the clock and their peers. This wasn't just a test of cardiovascular endurance; it was a demonstration of the "Soldier-First" mentality required of our contracting professionals. The sight of NCOs and Soldiers crossing the finish line in the Alabama heat and humidity, exhausted but unbroken, served as a powerful reminder that while we manage billions in contracts, our foundation remains rooted in tactical excellence and physical toughness.