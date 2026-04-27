ACC Soldiers test Markmanship at Best Warrior competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004644" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Army Contracting Command recently held its Best Warrior Competition, reinforcing the idea that members of the command must be Soldiers first even while serving as acquisition experts. While these professionals often focus on the "power of the pen" to secure vital military capabilities, the competition’s grueling ruck marches, marksmanship tests and land navigation courses highlighted the necessity of maintaining basic soldiering skills. Integrating a warrior ethos with technical procurement expertise provides the credibility needed to support the front lines effectively, as enduring the same physical and mental stressors as the warfighter fosters a deeper understanding of the tactical environment. This resilience translates directly to the mission, proving that a true "business warrior" is as lethal in the field as they are precise in the office. Huge congratulations to all the competitors who demonstrated that readiness remains the top priority.