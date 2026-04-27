The Army Contracting Command recently held its Best Warrior Competition, reinforcing the idea that members of the command must be Soldiers first even while serving as acquisition experts. While these professionals often focus on the "power of the pen" to secure vital military capabilities, the competition’s grueling ruck marches, marksmanship tests and land navigation courses highlighted the necessity of maintaining basic soldiering skills. Integrating a warrior ethos with technical procurement expertise provides the credibility needed to support the front lines effectively, as enduring the same physical and mental stressors as the warfighter fosters a deeper understanding of the tactical environment. This resilience translates directly to the mission, proving that a true "business warrior" is as lethal in the field as they are precise in the office. Huge congratulations to all the competitors who demonstrated that readiness remains the top priority.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 10:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1004644
|VIRIN:
|260324-O-HP256-6795
|Filename:
|DOD_111666997
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|FORT MCCLELLAN, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, ACC Soldiers test Markmanship at Best Warrior competition, by Kassandra Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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