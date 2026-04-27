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    ACC Soldiers test Markmanship at Best Warrior competition

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    FORT MCCLELLAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2026

    Video by Kassandra Burks 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    The Army Contracting Command recently held its Best Warrior Competition, reinforcing the idea that members of the command must be Soldiers first even while serving as acquisition experts. While these professionals often focus on the "power of the pen" to secure vital military capabilities, the competition’s grueling ruck marches, marksmanship tests and land navigation courses highlighted the necessity of maintaining basic soldiering skills. Integrating a warrior ethos with technical procurement expertise provides the credibility needed to support the front lines effectively, as enduring the same physical and mental stressors as the warfighter fosters a deeper understanding of the tactical environment. This resilience translates directly to the mission, proving that a true "business warrior" is as lethal in the field as they are precise in the office. Huge congratulations to all the competitors who demonstrated that readiness remains the top priority.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 10:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1004644
    VIRIN: 260324-O-HP256-6795
    Filename: DOD_111666997
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: FORT MCCLELLAN, ALABAMA, US

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, ACC Soldiers test Markmanship at Best Warrior competition, by Kassandra Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    ArmyContractingCommand
    StrongSergeants
    Beallyoucanbe
    Best Warrior Competition
    Wineveryday
    accbwc2026

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