ACC Soldiers Push Limits During Best Warrior Competition at Fort McClellan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004643" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

For five days in the relentless Alabama heat, soldiers from across the Army Contracting Command enterprise were pushed to their physical and mental limits.



The ACC Best Warrior Competition, held March 23-27, brought together competitors from every brigade in the command. The event served as a rigorous validation of the “Strong Sergeants, Strong Soldiers, Strong Squads” initiative, proving that the Army’s acquisition experts are as capable in the field as they are in the office.