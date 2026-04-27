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    ACC Soldiers Push Limits During Best Warrior Competition at Fort McClellan

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    FORT MCCLELLAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2026

    Video by Kassandra Burks 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    For five days in the relentless Alabama heat, soldiers from across the Army Contracting Command enterprise were pushed to their physical and mental limits.

    The ACC Best Warrior Competition, held March 23-27, brought together competitors from every brigade in the command. The event served as a rigorous validation of the “Strong Sergeants, Strong Soldiers, Strong Squads” initiative, proving that the Army’s acquisition experts are as capable in the field as they are in the office.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 10:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1004643
    VIRIN: 260323-O-HP256-4499
    Filename: DOD_111666987
    Length: 00:03:31
    Location: FORT MCCLELLAN, ALABAMA, US

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    This work, ACC Soldiers Push Limits During Best Warrior Competition at Fort McClellan, by Kassandra Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Best Warrior
    MICC
    ArmyContractingCommand
    StrongSergeants
    Wineveryday
    accbwc2026

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