For five days in the relentless Alabama heat, soldiers from across the Army Contracting Command enterprise were pushed to their physical and mental limits.
The ACC Best Warrior Competition, held March 23-27, brought together competitors from every brigade in the command. The event served as a rigorous validation of the “Strong Sergeants, Strong Soldiers, Strong Squads” initiative, proving that the Army’s acquisition experts are as capable in the field as they are in the office.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 10:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1004643
|VIRIN:
|260323-O-HP256-4499
|Filename:
|DOD_111666987
|Length:
|00:03:31
|Location:
|FORT MCCLELLAN, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ACC Soldiers Push Limits During Best Warrior Competition at Fort McClellan, by Kassandra Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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