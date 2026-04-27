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    B-Roll U.S. Soldiers Dig Deep to Stop the Enemy

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    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    04.29.2026

    Video by Sgt. Elisha Freeman 

    314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Soldiers from the 844th Engineer Company dig an anti-tank trench using a D7 bulldozer during exercise Combined Resolve 26-07, at Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, April 29, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 11:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004642
    VIRIN: 260429-A-XP162-7483
    Filename: DOD_111666979
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll U.S. Soldiers Dig Deep to Stop the Enemy, by SGT Elisha Freeman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    CombinedResolve, StrongerTogether, 7ATC, JMRC, Hohenfels

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