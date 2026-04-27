U.S. Soldiers from the 844th Engineer Company dig an anti-tank trench using a D7 bulldozer during exercise Combined Resolve 26-07, at Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, April 29, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 11:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004642
|VIRIN:
|260429-A-XP162-7483
|Filename:
|DOD_111666979
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll U.S. Soldiers Dig Deep to Stop the Enemy, by SGT Elisha Freeman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.