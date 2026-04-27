ACC commander shares wise words for Best Warrior competitors

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004639" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Wise words from Maj. Gen. Doug Lowrey, Commanding General of Army Contracting Command, before the ACC Best Warrior winners were announced.



Hear what he told the 12 Soldiers who stepped up as StrongSergeants and what he challenged them to carry forward from the competition.