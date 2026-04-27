Wise words from Maj. Gen. Doug Lowrey, Commanding General of Army Contracting Command, before the ACC Best Warrior winners were announced.
Hear what he told the 12 Soldiers who stepped up as StrongSergeants and what he challenged them to carry forward from the competition.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 10:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1004639
|VIRIN:
|260327-O-HP256-8493
|Filename:
|DOD_111666968
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|FORT MCCLELLAN, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ACC commander shares wise words for Best Warrior competitors, by Kassandra Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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