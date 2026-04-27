(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ACC commander shares wise words for Best Warrior competitors

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCLELLAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2026

    Video by Kassandra Burks 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    Wise words from Maj. Gen. Doug Lowrey, Commanding General of Army Contracting Command, before the ACC Best Warrior winners were announced.

    Hear what he told the 12 Soldiers who stepped up as StrongSergeants and what he challenged them to carry forward from the competition.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 10:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1004639
    VIRIN: 260327-O-HP256-8493
    Filename: DOD_111666968
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: FORT MCCLELLAN, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACC commander shares wise words for Best Warrior competitors, by Kassandra Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior
    ArmyContractingCommand
    StrongSergeants
    Beallyoucanbe
    Wineveryday
    accbwc2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video