The Army Fitness Test is a key measure of a Soldier’s physical readiness. Competitors in the ACC Best Warrior Competition were challenged and evaluated on their strength, endurance and overall fitness.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 10:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1004637
|VIRIN:
|260323-O-HP256-4299
|Filename:
|DOD_111666937
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|FORT MCCLELLAN, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Contracting Command Best Warrior Competitors kick off competition with Army Fitness test, by Kassandra Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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