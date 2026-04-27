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    Army Contracting Command Best Warrior Competitors kick off competition with Army Fitness test

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    FORT MCCLELLAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2026

    Video by Kassandra Burks 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    The Army Fitness Test is a key measure of a Soldier’s physical readiness. Competitors in the ACC Best Warrior Competition were challenged and evaluated on their strength, endurance and overall fitness.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 10:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1004637
    VIRIN: 260323-O-HP256-4299
    Filename: DOD_111666937
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: FORT MCCLELLAN, ALABAMA, US

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    This work, Army Contracting Command Best Warrior Competitors kick off competition with Army Fitness test, by Kassandra Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Army Contracting Command
    Strong Sergeants
    Beallyoucanbe
    Best Warrior Competition
    Wineveryday
    accbwc2026

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