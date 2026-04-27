This video showcases the U.S. Army's Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) Tactical Mobility Active Recovery and Mindfulness (TMAR-M) program. Interviews filmed by 55th Public Affairs Company, Ft Meade, MD on Feb. 23-26, 2026, Ft. Benning, GA., TMAR-M B-roll filmed by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Samantha Lewis, Leader Training Brigade, Ft Jackson, SC with supplemental footage acquired through the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS). TMAR-M is an innovative approach that integrates principles of active recovery, mobility exercises, and mindfulness and breathwork techniques. The program is a part of the Army's broader H2F initiative, which aims to empower and equip Soldiers to take charge of their health, fitness, and well-being.(U.S. Army video edited by Sgt. 1st Class John Miller)
The video contains music from a USA licensed asset from Enterprise Multimedia Center (EMC)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 10:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1004630
|VIRIN:
|260430-A-FI370-8669
|Filename:
|DOD_111666909
|Length:
|00:04:14
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TMAR-M: Enhancing Recovery, by SFC John Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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