TMAR-M: Enhancing Recovery

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004630" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video showcases the U.S. Army's Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) Tactical Mobility Active Recovery and Mindfulness (TMAR-M) program. Interviews filmed by 55th Public Affairs Company, Ft Meade, MD on Feb. 23-26, 2026, Ft. Benning, GA., TMAR-M B-roll filmed by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Samantha Lewis, Leader Training Brigade, Ft Jackson, SC with supplemental footage acquired through the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS). TMAR-M is an innovative approach that integrates principles of active recovery, mobility exercises, and mindfulness and breathwork techniques. The program is a part of the Army's broader H2F initiative, which aims to empower and equip Soldiers to take charge of their health, fitness, and well-being.(U.S. Army video edited by Sgt. 1st Class John Miller)



The video contains music from a USA licensed asset from Enterprise Multimedia Center (EMC)