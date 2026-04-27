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    TMAR-M: Enhancing Recovery

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    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class John Miller 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    This video showcases the U.S. Army's Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) Tactical Mobility Active Recovery and Mindfulness (TMAR-M) program. Interviews filmed by 55th Public Affairs Company, Ft Meade, MD on Feb. 23-26, 2026, Ft. Benning, GA., TMAR-M B-roll filmed by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Samantha Lewis, Leader Training Brigade, Ft Jackson, SC with supplemental footage acquired through the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS). TMAR-M is an innovative approach that integrates principles of active recovery, mobility exercises, and mindfulness and breathwork techniques. The program is a part of the Army's broader H2F initiative, which aims to empower and equip Soldiers to take charge of their health, fitness, and well-being.(U.S. Army video edited by Sgt. 1st Class John Miller)

    The video contains music from a USA licensed asset from Enterprise Multimedia Center (EMC)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 10:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1004630
    VIRIN: 260430-A-FI370-8669
    Filename: DOD_111666909
    Length: 00:04:14
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

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    This work, TMAR-M: Enhancing Recovery, by SFC John Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Holistic Health and Fitness
    h2f
    recovery
    TMAR-M

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