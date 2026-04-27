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    2-35 Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, Conducts 81mm Scorpion Live Fire Exercise With Philippine Soldiers (Reel)

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    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    04.30.2026

    Video by Spc. Kyle Kimble 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers from the Multi-Purpose Company, 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, conduct a live fire exercise on the 81mm Scorpion Autonomous Engagement System with Philippine Army as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 24, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army video Spc. Kyle Kimble)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 06:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1004598
    VIRIN: 260430-A-RE759-1001
    Filename: DOD_111666620
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH

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    This work, 2-35 Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, Conducts 81mm Scorpion Live Fire Exercise With Philippine Soldiers (Reel), by SPC Kyle Kimble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Balikatan
    Philippines
    U.S. Army
    Interoperability
    BK26
    Balikatan 2026

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