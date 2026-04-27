2-35 Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, Conducts 81mm Scorpion Live Fire Exercise With Philippine Soldiers (Reel)

U.S. Soldiers from the Multi-Purpose Company, 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, conduct a live fire exercise on the 81mm Scorpion Autonomous Engagement System with Philippine Army as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 24, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army video Spc. Kyle Kimble)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 06:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1004598
|VIRIN:
|260430-A-RE759-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111666620
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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