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    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines with MRF-D 26 fire FIM-92 Stinger missiles

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    PHILIPPINES

    04.26.2026

    Video by Cpl. Grant Schirmer 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines assigned to 3rd Low Altitude Air Defense, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 26, fire FIM-92 Stinger missile systems during a combined live fire event as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Aporawan, Palawan, Philippines, April 27, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Grant Schirmer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 05:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004582
    VIRIN: 260427-M-AV302-1001
    Filename: DOD_111666451
    Length: 00:03:48
    Location: PH

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    This work, Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines with MRF-D 26 fire FIM-92 Stinger missiles, by Cpl Grant Schirmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    USMC
    BK26
    Balikatan 2026
    MRF-D 26

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