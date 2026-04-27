Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines with MRF-D 26 fire FIM-92 Stinger missiles

U.S. Marines assigned to 3rd Low Altitude Air Defense, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 26, fire FIM-92 Stinger missile systems during a combined live fire event as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Aporawan, Palawan, Philippines, April 27, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Grant Schirmer)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 05:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004582
|VIRIN:
|260427-M-AV302-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111666451
|Length:
|00:03:48
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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