RED Friday Campaign: A1C Ismael Gutierrez

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004572" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ismael Gutierrez, 8th Security Forces Squadron defender, gives a shout out to his family during a Remember Everyone Deployed (R.E.D.) Friday campaign video at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, April 30, 2026. The R.E.D. Friday Campaign is a Department of War initiative designed to encourage Americans to "Remember Everyone Deployed" by producing weekly shoutout videos that feature service members stationed around the globe, honoring their sacrifice and service to the nation. (U.S. Army video by Specialist Abraham Gomez)