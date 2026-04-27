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    RED Friday Campaign: A1C Ismael Gutierrez

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    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    04.29.2026

    Video by Pfc. Abraham Gomez 

    AFN Kunsan

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ismael Gutierrez, 8th Security Forces Squadron defender, gives a shout out to his family during a Remember Everyone Deployed (R.E.D.) Friday campaign video at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, April 30, 2026. The R.E.D. Friday Campaign is a Department of War initiative designed to encourage Americans to "Remember Everyone Deployed" by producing weekly shoutout videos that feature service members stationed around the globe, honoring their sacrifice and service to the nation. (U.S. Army video by Specialist Abraham Gomez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 00:45
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1004572
    VIRIN: 260430-A-RM303-5793
    Filename: DOD_111666254
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR

    Video Analytics

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    This work, RED Friday Campaign: A1C Ismael Gutierrez, by PFC Abraham Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    overseas
    American Forces Network
    family shout out
    REDFriday

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