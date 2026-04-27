RED Friday Campaign: A1C Samuel Beasley

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Samuel Beasley, 8th Security Forces Squadron defender, gives a shout out to his family during a Remember Everyone Deployed (R.E.D.) Friday campaign video at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, April 30, 2026. The R.E.D. Friday Campaign is a Department of War initiative designed to encourage Americans to "Remember Everyone Deployed" by producing weekly shoutout videos that feature service members stationed around the globe, honoring their sacrifice and service to the nation. (U.S. Army video by Specialist Abraham Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 00:45
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1004571
|VIRIN:
|260430-A-RM303-9007
|Filename:
|DOD_111666250
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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