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    Osan Airman Transforms In-Processing with New Digital Solution

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    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    04.29.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Peter Brown, 694th Intelligence Support Squadron innovation cell lead developer, created an app to streamline in-processing for incoming Airmen at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 2026. The innovation improves efficiency and enhances the experience for new members across the Air Force by simplifying administrative processes and helping units integrate personnel more effectively. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 23:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1004564
    VIRIN: 260430-F-SA893-1001
    Filename: DOD_111666190
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

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    This work, Osan Airman Transforms In-Processing with New Digital Solution, by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Osan AB
    51st FW
    ASTRO
    694th ISS

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