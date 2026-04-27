Osan Airman Transforms In-Processing with New Digital Solution

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004564" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Peter Brown, 694th Intelligence Support Squadron innovation cell lead developer, created an app to streamline in-processing for incoming Airmen at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 2026. The innovation improves efficiency and enhances the experience for new members across the Air Force by simplifying administrative processes and helping units integrate personnel more effectively. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)