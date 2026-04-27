U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Peter Brown, 694th Intelligence Support Squadron innovation cell lead developer, created an app to streamline in-processing for incoming Airmen at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 2026. The innovation improves efficiency and enhances the experience for new members across the Air Force by simplifying administrative processes and helping units integrate personnel more effectively. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 23:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1004564
|VIRIN:
|260430-F-SA893-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111666190
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Osan Airman Transforms In-Processing with New Digital Solution, by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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