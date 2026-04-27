Jungle Students Begin Water Survival Training in Panama

U.S. military service members and Panamanian security institutional personnel wait for their turn to participate in the Combat Water Survival Assessment during the Jungle Operations Training Course in Panama, April 28, 2026. The course brings together U.S. and Panamanian participants in a combined training environment designed to strengthen interoperability and reinforce the enduring security partnership between the two nations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 23:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004557
|VIRIN:
|260429-A-UJ512-8035
|Filename:
|DOD_111666154
|Length:
|00:02:38
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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