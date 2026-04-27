Jungle Students Begin Water Survival Training in Panama

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004557" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. military service members and Panamanian security institutional personnel wait for their turn to participate in the Combat Water Survival Assessment during the Jungle Operations Training Course in Panama, April 28, 2026. The course brings together U.S. and Panamanian participants in a combined training environment designed to strengthen interoperability and reinforce the enduring security partnership between the two nations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard)