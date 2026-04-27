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    Jungle Students Begin Water Survival Training in Panama

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    PANAMA

    04.28.2026

    Video by Spc. Trey Woodard 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    U.S. military service members and Panamanian security institutional personnel wait for their turn to participate in the Combat Water Survival Assessment during the Jungle Operations Training Course in Panama, April 28, 2026. The course brings together U.S. and Panamanian participants in a combined training environment designed to strengthen interoperability and reinforce the enduring security partnership between the two nations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 23:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004557
    VIRIN: 260429-A-UJ512-8035
    Filename: DOD_111666154
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: PA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Jungle Students Begin Water Survival Training in Panama, by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    JSCG-P, JOTC-P, CWSA, Partnership, Panama, Interoperability

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