The Battle of Imjin was a significant engagement during the Korean War, where the British 29th Brigade Group, which included a Belgian infantry battalion, defended Imjin River against approximately 27,000 Chinese soldiers despite severe ammunition and resource shortages. A Memorial Ceremony is held annually to honor their fighting spirt and legacy. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Jazmin Cameron)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 00:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1004546
|VIRIN:
|260422-A-YI736-5228
|Filename:
|DOD_111665984
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Battle of Imjin River (Memorial Ceremony), by SGT Jazmin Cameron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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