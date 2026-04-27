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    Battle of Imjin River (Memorial Ceremony)

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    SOUTH KOREA

    04.21.2026

    Video by Sgt. Jazmin Cameron 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    The Battle of Imjin was a significant engagement during the Korean War, where the British 29th Brigade Group, which included a Belgian infantry battalion, defended Imjin River against approximately 27,000 Chinese soldiers despite severe ammunition and resource shortages. A Memorial Ceremony is held annually to honor their fighting spirt and legacy. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Jazmin Cameron)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 00:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1004546
    VIRIN: 260422-A-YI736-5228
    Filename: DOD_111665984
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Battle of Imjin River (Memorial Ceremony), by SGT Jazmin Cameron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Korean War
    Allied Nations
    Memorial Service Ceremony
    United Kingdom (British)
    history
    Joint Forces

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