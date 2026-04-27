Sailors participated in the 7th Fleet Sailor of the Year Awards. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 21:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1004538
|VIRIN:
|260424-N-NX635-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111665895
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 7th Fleet Sailor of the Year Award, by PO2 Nicholas Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.