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    7th Fleet Sailor of the Year Award

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    JAPAN

    04.23.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Rodriguez 

    AFN Yokosuka

    Sailors participated in the 7th Fleet Sailor of the Year Awards. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 21:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1004538
    VIRIN: 260424-N-NX635-1001
    Filename: DOD_111665895
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

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    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th Fleet Sailor of the Year Award, by PO2 Nicholas Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Sailor Of The Year (SOY)
    AFN Yokosuka
    7th Fleet

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