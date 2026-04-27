PACSPOT - 374 LRS Mission

The mission of the 374 LRS is to provide thorough vehicle maintenance and management for Yokota Air Base's vehicle fleet. They ensure all vehicles are properly maintained and managed.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 21:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1004536
|VIRIN:
|260421-F-AR133-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111665880
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
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|0
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