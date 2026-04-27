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    Modern Day Marine 2026 (B-Roll)

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    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Video by Cpl. Christopher Prelle 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines, Sailors and civilians attend Modern Day Marine 2026 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C., April 29, 2026. MDM is an annual event that allows the service to showcase modernization efforts, explore innovation solutions and discuss future operational challenges. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christopher Prelle)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 22:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004535
    VIRIN: 260430-M-IW482-1001
    Filename: DOD_111665877
    Length: 00:05:23
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Modern Day Marine 2026 (B-Roll), by Cpl Christopher Prelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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