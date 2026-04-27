Modern Day Marine 2026 (B-Roll)

U.S. Marines, Sailors and civilians attend Modern Day Marine 2026 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C., April 29, 2026. MDM is an annual event that allows the service to showcase modernization efforts, explore innovation solutions and discuss future operational challenges. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christopher Prelle)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 22:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004535
|VIRIN:
|260430-M-IW482-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111665877
|Length:
|00:05:23
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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