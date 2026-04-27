Modern Day Marine 2026 Interview Canadian Army Maj. Lexin Luciak

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004534" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Canadian Army Maj. Lexin Luciak participates in an interview discussing the importance of force modernization and current defense technology breakthroughs on display at Modern Day Marine 2026 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C., April 29, 2026. MDM is an annual event that allows the service to showcase modernization efforts, explore innovation solutions and discuss future operational challenges. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christopher Prelle)