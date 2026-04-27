U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Malik Hardy, 374th Medical Group Pharmacy Technician, highlights what a Pharmacy Technician does for Yokota Ari Base. Hardy makes sure that he takes care of active duty members, retirees, and dependents.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 21:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004533
|VIRIN:
|260324-F-BS430-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111665874
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Spotlight - SrA Malik Hardy - B-Roll, by SSgt Marcus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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