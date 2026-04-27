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    Pacific Spotlight - SrA Malik Hardy-No Graphics

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    TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.23.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marcus Taylor 

    AFN Tokyo

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Malik Hardy, 374th Medical Group Pharmacy Technician, highlights what a Pharmacy Technician does for Yokota Ari Base. Hardy makes sure that he takes care of active duty members, retirees, and dependents.

    SrA Malik Hardy
    Pharmacy Technician, 374th MDG
    0:09

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 21:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1004531
    VIRIN: 260324-F-BS430-1002
    Filename: DOD_111665872
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Spotlight - SrA Malik Hardy-No Graphics, by SSgt Marcus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    374th Medical Group
    374th Airlift Wing
    air force
    Medical
    Pharmacy
    Yokota

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