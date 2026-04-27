Pacific Spotlight - SrA Malik Hardy-No Graphics

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Malik Hardy, 374th Medical Group Pharmacy Technician, highlights what a Pharmacy Technician does for Yokota Ari Base. Hardy makes sure that he takes care of active duty members, retirees, and dependents.
SrA Malik Hardy
Pharmacy Technician, 374th MDG
0:09
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 21:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1004531
|VIRIN:
|260324-F-BS430-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111665872
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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