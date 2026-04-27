U.S. Army Soldiers with the Augusta-based 877th Engineer Company, 878th Engineering Battalion, 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Georgia National Guard, provide ground support for wildfire suppression efforts with partner agencies in Pineland, Georgia, April 29, 2026. The Georgia Department of Defense plays an integral role in declared emergencies by providing a versatile and ready force capable of responding to natural and manmade disasters across the United States. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Pfc. Emerson Sneary)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 20:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004528
|VIRIN:
|260430-Z-LM140-8429
|Filename:
|DOD_111665855
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|PINELAND, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Georgia Army National Guard - South Georgia Wildfire Suppression Efforts (B-Roll Package), by PFC Emerson Sneary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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